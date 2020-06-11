All apartments in Columbia
Last updated September 22 2019 at 2:50 AM

9016 CONSTANT COURSE

9016 Constant Course · No Longer Available
Location

9016 Constant Course, Columbia, MD 21046
Owen Brown

Amenities

patio / balcony
garage
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2 Full &2 half bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. Brick front. One car garage. Combination of the dining and the morning room/family room with access to a deck, and the kitchen with plenty cabinets and counter top spaces. Three bedrooms on the up level: the spacious master suite with built in closets and own full bath. Great neighborhood and commuting location. It closes to many of shopping centers. Very easy access to 95, 29, 32 and BWI. Owner pays HOA & CPRA fee. Good credit only.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9016 CONSTANT COURSE have any available units?
9016 CONSTANT COURSE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 9016 CONSTANT COURSE currently offering any rent specials?
9016 CONSTANT COURSE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9016 CONSTANT COURSE pet-friendly?
No, 9016 CONSTANT COURSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9016 CONSTANT COURSE offer parking?
Yes, 9016 CONSTANT COURSE offers parking.
Does 9016 CONSTANT COURSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9016 CONSTANT COURSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9016 CONSTANT COURSE have a pool?
No, 9016 CONSTANT COURSE does not have a pool.
Does 9016 CONSTANT COURSE have accessible units?
No, 9016 CONSTANT COURSE does not have accessible units.
Does 9016 CONSTANT COURSE have units with dishwashers?
No, 9016 CONSTANT COURSE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9016 CONSTANT COURSE have units with air conditioning?
No, 9016 CONSTANT COURSE does not have units with air conditioning.
