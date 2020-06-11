9016 CONSTANT COURSE

Amenities

3 Bedroom, 2 Full &2 half bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. Brick front. One car garage. Combination of the dining and the morning room/family room with access to a deck, and the kitchen with plenty cabinets and counter top spaces. Three bedrooms on the up level: the spacious master suite with built in closets and own full bath. Great neighborhood and commuting location. It closes to many of shopping centers. Very easy access to 95, 29, 32 and BWI. Owner pays HOA & CPRA fee. Good credit only.