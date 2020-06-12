9012 CONSTANT COURSE

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage

3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. 1972 sf. Brick front. One car garage. Updated kitchen with newer stove and Corian counter tops. Hardwood floors for all 3 levels, Fresh paint throughout whole house, and many more. On the low entry level it has a big size of recreation room and a laundry facility. On main level there are a light fulfill living room with a bay window and a powder room, a combination of the dining and the morning room/family room with access to a deck, and the kitchen with plenty cabinets and counter top spaces. Three bedrooms on the up level: the spacious master suite with built in closets and own full bath. Other 2 bedrooms are all good sizes. An up hallway full bathroom with a linen closet. Great neighborhood and commuting location. It closes to many of shopping centers. Very easy access to 95, 29, 32 and BWI. Owner pays HOA & CPRA fee. To avoid potential COVID-19 infection the showing has to follow the guidlines for such on the Howard County website. And the face mask and gloves are required to be on all the time during the showing. Higher credit score required. Available to be shown after 6/8/2020