Last updated June 5 2020 at 5:04 PM

9012 CONSTANT COURSE

9012 Constant Course · (443) 535-2084
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9012 Constant Course, Columbia, MD 21046
Owen Brown

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3 Bed · Avail. now

$2,200

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1972 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
3 Bedroom, 2.5 bath well maintained townhouse, one of the largest units in the community w/2 level bump-out. 1972 sf. Brick front. One car garage. Updated kitchen with newer stove and Corian counter tops. Hardwood floors for all 3 levels, Fresh paint throughout whole house, and many more. On the low entry level it has a big size of recreation room and a laundry facility. On main level there are a light fulfill living room with a bay window and a powder room, a combination of the dining and the morning room/family room with access to a deck, and the kitchen with plenty cabinets and counter top spaces. Three bedrooms on the up level: the spacious master suite with built in closets and own full bath. Other 2 bedrooms are all good sizes. An up hallway full bathroom with a linen closet. Great neighborhood and commuting location. It closes to many of shopping centers. Very easy access to 95, 29, 32 and BWI. Owner pays HOA & CPRA fee. To avoid potential COVID-19 infection the showing has to follow the guidlines for such on the Howard County website. And the face mask and gloves are required to be on all the time during the showing. Higher credit score required. Available to be shown after 6/8/2020

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9012 CONSTANT COURSE have any available units?
9012 CONSTANT COURSE has a unit available for $2,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 9012 CONSTANT COURSE have?
Some of 9012 CONSTANT COURSE's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9012 CONSTANT COURSE currently offering any rent specials?
9012 CONSTANT COURSE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9012 CONSTANT COURSE pet-friendly?
No, 9012 CONSTANT COURSE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 9012 CONSTANT COURSE offer parking?
Yes, 9012 CONSTANT COURSE does offer parking.
Does 9012 CONSTANT COURSE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9012 CONSTANT COURSE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9012 CONSTANT COURSE have a pool?
No, 9012 CONSTANT COURSE does not have a pool.
Does 9012 CONSTANT COURSE have accessible units?
No, 9012 CONSTANT COURSE does not have accessible units.
Does 9012 CONSTANT COURSE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9012 CONSTANT COURSE has units with dishwashers.
