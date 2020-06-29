8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61

Amenities
One Bedroom Plus DEN -Located in the heart of Columbia with easy access to main roads, shopping and schools. Non-assigned parking in front of the building. This lovely condo feature a large living room and dining area. Den can be used as a 2nd bedroom it has a window and a closet right outside the door. The condo also has an upgraded bath, a kitchen with ample cabinets and a large cupboard, a large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and a large coat closet that can serve as a closet for a second bedroom in the den. Go to the Long & Foster Website to fill out an application.