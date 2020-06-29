All apartments in Columbia
Last updated March 3 2020 at 10:40 PM

8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61

8870 Spiral Cut · No Longer Available
Location

8870 Spiral Cut, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
walk in closets
refrigerator
One Bedroom Plus DEN -Located in the heart of Columbia with easy access to main roads, shopping and schools. Non-assigned parking in front of the building. This lovely condo feature a large living room and dining area. Den can be used as a 2nd bedroom it has a window and a closet right outside the door. The condo also has an upgraded bath, a kitchen with ample cabinets and a large cupboard, a large master bedroom w/ walk-in closet and a large coat closet that can serve as a closet for a second bedroom in the den. Go to the Long & Foster Website to fill out an application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 have any available units?
8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 have?
Some of 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 currently offering any rent specials?
8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 pet-friendly?
No, 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 offer parking?
Yes, 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 offers parking.
Does 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 have a pool?
No, 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 does not have a pool.
Does 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 have accessible units?
No, 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 does not have accessible units.
Does 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8870 SPIRAL CUT #G-61 has units with dishwashers.
