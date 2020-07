Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher parking recently renovated

Remodeled 2 bedroom 1 Bath, Top Floor condo in the heart of Columbia. Minutes from commuter routes and shopping. wood floor s throughout. Beautiful kitchen with granite counter top and washer,dryer in unit.ready to move in. Landlord is flexible for move in date and ready to work with potential tenant