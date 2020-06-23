8708 Hugo Court

Amenities

Beautiful 4 BR/ 2.5BA Townhome in Columbia - Beautiful 4 BR/ 2.5 BA townhouse in Columbia, MD in Howard County. This home has an entryway foyer with a coat closet, half bath and access to a 2 car attached garage. The family room is carpeted and features a decorative wood fireplace, separate living room with vaulted ceilings and bay window, and separate dining room and a fully equipped and eat-in-kitchen. The upper level has 4 spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and fully master bath with dual vanity sinks. There is a full half bath and a hall linen closet. The multi-level wood deck is great for entertaining and a fully fenced backyard.



Good Credit Score required. Any slightly lower scores will be considered on a case by case basis.



No Pets Allowed



