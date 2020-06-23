All apartments in Columbia
8708 Hugo Court

8708 Hugo Court · No Longer Available
Location

8708 Hugo Court, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
ceiling fan
fireplace
Beautiful 4 BR/ 2.5BA Townhome in Columbia - Beautiful 4 BR/ 2.5 BA townhouse in Columbia, MD in Howard County. This home has an entryway foyer with a coat closet, half bath and access to a 2 car attached garage. The family room is carpeted and features a decorative wood fireplace, separate living room with vaulted ceilings and bay window, and separate dining room and a fully equipped and eat-in-kitchen. The upper level has 4 spacious carpeted bedrooms, including a master with vaulted ceilings, walk in closet, and fully master bath with dual vanity sinks. There is a full half bath and a hall linen closet. The multi-level wood deck is great for entertaining and a fully fenced backyard.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8708 Hugo Court have any available units?
8708 Hugo Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8708 Hugo Court have?
Some of 8708 Hugo Court's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8708 Hugo Court currently offering any rent specials?
8708 Hugo Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8708 Hugo Court pet-friendly?
No, 8708 Hugo Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8708 Hugo Court offer parking?
Yes, 8708 Hugo Court offers parking.
Does 8708 Hugo Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8708 Hugo Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8708 Hugo Court have a pool?
No, 8708 Hugo Court does not have a pool.
Does 8708 Hugo Court have accessible units?
No, 8708 Hugo Court does not have accessible units.
Does 8708 Hugo Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8708 Hugo Court has units with dishwashers.
