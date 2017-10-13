All apartments in Columbia
8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE

8580 Dark Hawk Circle · No Longer Available
Location

8580 Dark Hawk Circle, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated single family home with 2-car garage on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after long reach community. Home features fresh designer paint inside and out, high quality carpet in bedrooms and basement, hardwood floors on main level. Master bedroom with custom granite shower and vanity. Kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Open floor plan with bonus room option off kitchen. French doors leads out to large deck that overlooks open space that has a play area, trees and a stream. Close to walking trail! Fully finished basement with second kitchen, full bath, bedroom and a separate entrance, could be used as an in-law suite. Roof and windows are approximately 7 years old. HVAC, refrigerator, washer and dishwasher and are all less than 4 years old. Client is very motivated and is willing to review any reasonable offer; one year minimum lease required.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE have any available units?
8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE have?
Some of 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE has units with dishwashers.
