8580 DARK HAWK CIRCLE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated single family home with 2-car garage on quiet cul-de-sac in sought after long reach community. Home features fresh designer paint inside and out, high quality carpet in bedrooms and basement, hardwood floors on main level. Master bedroom with custom granite shower and vanity. Kitchen features updated stainless steel appliances and granite counter tops. Open floor plan with bonus room option off kitchen. French doors leads out to large deck that overlooks open space that has a play area, trees and a stream. Close to walking trail! Fully finished basement with second kitchen, full bath, bedroom and a separate entrance, could be used as an in-law suite. Roof and windows are approximately 7 years old. HVAC, refrigerator, washer and dishwasher and are all less than 4 years old. Client is very motivated and is willing to review any reasonable offer; one year minimum lease required.