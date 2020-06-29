8433 GOLD SUNSET WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets Property Amenities

Welcome to this beautiful 3 bedroom, 3.5 bath home! Located in the lovely Long Reach Village of Columbia. The main floor consists of a large, open living room, very spacious kitchen - dining combo with an island and granite tops. Walk out to the deck from the kitchen. Perfect for entertaining! The Master bedroom is big with its own walk-in closet and master bathroom with separate tub and shower. Relax in the Family Room in the walk-out basement. Plenty of storage space also in the basement. The whole house has been freshly painted and all carpet replaced with new. Come, hurry and make it your home! Voucher holders welcomed.