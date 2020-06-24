8416 Oak Bush Terrace, Columbia, MD 21045 Long Reach
Amenities
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Centrally located in Columbia--Spacious 3 bedroom Town home--all 3 levels above grade--new paint and carpet--work in progress--will finish by January 5th--Available January 6th--No pets--No smoking--call Chanda for details-
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
