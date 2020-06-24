All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE

8416 Oak Bush Terrace · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Long Reach
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8416 Oak Bush Terrace, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

patio / balcony
fireplace
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
Centrally located in Columbia--Spacious 3 bedroom Town home--all 3 levels above grade--new paint and carpet--work in progress--will finish by January 5th--Available January 6th--No pets--No smoking--call Chanda for details-

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE have any available units?
8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE currently offering any rent specials?
8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE pet-friendly?
No, 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE offer parking?
No, 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE does not offer parking.
Does 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE have a pool?
No, 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE does not have a pool.
Does 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE have accessible units?
No, 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE does not have accessible units.
Does 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE have units with dishwashers?
No, 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE have units with air conditioning?
No, 8416 OAK BUSH TERRACE does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
Apartment Application Process: Everything You Need to Know
Best Cities for Families 2019
9 Tips to Get Cheaper Rent
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Bluffs at Clarys Forest
12100 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Hawthorn
10401 Hickory Ridge Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University