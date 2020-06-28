7380 Broken Staff 1

Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly parking recently renovated some paid utils

Unit Amenities patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Columba!



Property highlights



- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout

- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with luxury finishes

- Large living room and spacious bedrooms

- Fully finished basement with additional room

- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a fenced in backyard

- Plenty of parking in private lot

- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute

- Water is included in the monthly rent

- Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and cable

- Pets considered on a case-by-case



Available Now!



(RLNE5151807)