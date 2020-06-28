All apartments in Columbia
Last updated October 12 2019 at 11:13 AM

7380 Broken Staff 1

7380 Broken Staff · No Longer Available
Location

7380 Broken Staff, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Fantastic 3 bedroom/2.5 bathroom townhome in Columba!

Property highlights

- Newly renovated with hardwood and ceramic floors throughout
- Upgraded bathroom and kitchen with luxury finishes
- Large living room and spacious bedrooms
- Fully finished basement with additional room
- Enjoy the outdoors on the rear deck in a fenced in backyard
- Plenty of parking in private lot
- Nearby shopping, restaurants and highway for easy commute
- Water is included in the monthly rent
- Tenant is responsible for gas, electric, and cable
- Pets considered on a case-by-case

Available Now!

(RLNE5151807)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7380 Broken Staff 1 have any available units?
7380 Broken Staff 1 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7380 Broken Staff 1 have?
Some of 7380 Broken Staff 1's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7380 Broken Staff 1 currently offering any rent specials?
7380 Broken Staff 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7380 Broken Staff 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 7380 Broken Staff 1 is pet friendly.
Does 7380 Broken Staff 1 offer parking?
Yes, 7380 Broken Staff 1 offers parking.
Does 7380 Broken Staff 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7380 Broken Staff 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7380 Broken Staff 1 have a pool?
No, 7380 Broken Staff 1 does not have a pool.
Does 7380 Broken Staff 1 have accessible units?
No, 7380 Broken Staff 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 7380 Broken Staff 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 7380 Broken Staff 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
