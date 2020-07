Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave refrigerator Property Amenities parking garage

LUXURY TOWNHOME, in sought after Clark's Crossing Community. Beautiful, quiet community with no through traffic close to I-95, MD-32 & MD-29. 3 bedrooms and 3 full baths plus a powder room in the living area. Attached garage with ample additional parking. Close to Columbia downtown and next to Fulton Maple Lawn but nestled away in an exclusive community-backed into woods.