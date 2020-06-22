This townhome has 3BR, 2.5BA, spacious eat-in kitchen, finished lower level, backs to wooded area. Very small subdivision. Perfect location. Available immediately. Freshly painted. Convenient to Route 32, Route 29 and Route 9
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
Is 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
