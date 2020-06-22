All apartments in Columbia
7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE

7304 Shady Glen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

7304 Shady Glen Drive, Columbia, MD 21046
Kings Contrivance

Amenities

Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
This townhome has 3BR, 2.5BA, spacious eat-in kitchen, finished lower level, backs to wooded area. Very small subdivision. Perfect location. Available immediately. Freshly painted. Convenient to Route 32, Route 29 and Route 9

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have any available units?
7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE currently offering any rent specials?
7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE pet-friendly?
No, 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE offer parking?
No, 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not offer parking.
Does 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have a pool?
No, 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have a pool.
Does 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have accessible units?
No, 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have accessible units.
Does 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 7304 SHADY GLEN DRIVE does not have units with air conditioning.
