Last updated January 20 2020 at 12:47 AM

7260 CANDLESHINE COURT

7260 Candleshine Court · No Longer Available
Location

7260 Candleshine Court, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
clubhouse
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Fully renovated, single family home with a spacious kitchen, with ceramic tile, a convenient island, kitchen exhaust and walk out to the spacious deck, to a nice view of the backyard. The living and dining areas have hardwood floor with lots of light. The upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. The basement is completely renovated, with a walk out, and can be used as an additional bedroom or a recreation room. Centrally located, this house is situated conveniently with access to major highways, towards Washing DC and Baltimore.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT have any available units?
7260 CANDLESHINE COURT doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT have?
Some of 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT currently offering any rent specials?
7260 CANDLESHINE COURT is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT pet-friendly?
No, 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT offer parking?
No, 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT does not offer parking.
Does 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT have a pool?
No, 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT does not have a pool.
Does 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT have accessible units?
No, 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT does not have accessible units.
Does 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 7260 CANDLESHINE COURT has units with dishwashers.

