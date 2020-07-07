7260 CANDLESHINE COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Fully renovated, single family home with a spacious kitchen, with ceramic tile, a convenient island, kitchen exhaust and walk out to the spacious deck, to a nice view of the backyard. The living and dining areas have hardwood floor with lots of light. The upper level has three bedrooms and two full baths. The basement is completely renovated, with a walk out, and can be used as an additional bedroom or a recreation room. Centrally located, this house is situated conveniently with access to major highways, towards Washing DC and Baltimore.