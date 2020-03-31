7259 Swan Point Way

Amenities

This beautiful 4 BR/3.5 bath town home in Columbia backs up to scenic Lake Elkhorn with its walking path and playgrounds. Convenient to everywhere, it is 3-5 miles from the Columbia Mall, Costco, Walmart, Home Depot, and all major stores, with easy access to Routes 32 and 29. This newly renovated home has two decks (upper and lower) gleaming hardwood floors on the first level, and soft carpet on the second and basement levels. It has an updated kitchen and bathrooms; and is equipped with the latest smart home technology: Nest thermostat, Nest video doorbell, and Schlage Sense smart deadbolt. This property has a washing machine and dryer, and two parking spaces. Military/NSA discount is available.