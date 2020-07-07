7164 Winter Rose Path

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated clubhouse fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities clubhouse

Massive 4BR/3.5BA end-of-row townhouse in Columbia! The first floor features an open floor plan with a spacious living room, separate dining room and updated bath with new flooring! The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers a decorative wood fireplace, plenty of cabinet storage, butcher block countertops, pantry closet and updated appliances. The second floor has a master bedroom with dual closets, great views of Lake Elkhorn and an updated full bath with tiled floors, tiled walk in shower and newer fixtures. There are also 2 additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a full hall bath. A finished basement clubroom would make a great second living area and includes a decorative wood burning fireplace, a 4th bedroom, full bath with walk-in shower and a separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. Enjoy a scenic view from the private patio that would be great for entertaining!



Walking distance of Lake Elkhorn with beautiful views of the water from almost any room in the house! Within minutes of Rt. 29, Rt. 100, Rt. 32, I70, I95, Columbia Mall and many great shops/restaurants.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5228905)