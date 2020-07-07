All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 7164 Winter Rose Path.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
7164 Winter Rose Path
Last updated November 13 2019 at 2:26 PM

7164 Winter Rose Path

7164 Winter Rose Path · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

7164 Winter Rose Path, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
clubhouse
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
clubhouse
Massive 4BR/3.5BA end-of-row townhouse in Columbia! The first floor features an open floor plan with a spacious living room, separate dining room and updated bath with new flooring! The fully equipped eat-in kitchen offers a decorative wood fireplace, plenty of cabinet storage, butcher block countertops, pantry closet and updated appliances. The second floor has a master bedroom with dual closets, great views of Lake Elkhorn and an updated full bath with tiled floors, tiled walk in shower and newer fixtures. There are also 2 additional bedrooms with plenty of closet space and a full hall bath. A finished basement clubroom would make a great second living area and includes a decorative wood burning fireplace, a 4th bedroom, full bath with walk-in shower and a separate laundry/storage area with washer/dryer. Enjoy a scenic view from the private patio that would be great for entertaining!

Walking distance of Lake Elkhorn with beautiful views of the water from almost any room in the house! Within minutes of Rt. 29, Rt. 100, Rt. 32, I70, I95, Columbia Mall and many great shops/restaurants.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5228905)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 7164 Winter Rose Path have any available units?
7164 Winter Rose Path doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 7164 Winter Rose Path have?
Some of 7164 Winter Rose Path's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 7164 Winter Rose Path currently offering any rent specials?
7164 Winter Rose Path is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 7164 Winter Rose Path pet-friendly?
No, 7164 Winter Rose Path is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 7164 Winter Rose Path offer parking?
No, 7164 Winter Rose Path does not offer parking.
Does 7164 Winter Rose Path have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 7164 Winter Rose Path offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 7164 Winter Rose Path have a pool?
No, 7164 Winter Rose Path does not have a pool.
Does 7164 Winter Rose Path have accessible units?
No, 7164 Winter Rose Path does not have accessible units.
Does 7164 Winter Rose Path have units with dishwashers?
No, 7164 Winter Rose Path does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr
Columbia, MD 21044
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Autumn Crest Apartments
5664 Stevens Forest Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Town Center
5331 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Hamilton at Kings Place
7525 Murray Hill Rd
Columbia, MD 21009
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University