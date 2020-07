Amenities

BEAUTIFUL 3 LEVEL TOWN HOME, ALMOST NEW CONDITION. IT FEATURES 3 SPACIOUS BEDROOMS, 2 BATHROOMS , GOURMET KITCHEN WITH STAINLESS STEEL APPLICANCES /42' CABINETS FOR PLENTY OF STORAGE , LOWER REC ROOM IS FINISHED AND INCLUDES STORAGE ROOM . GREAT SCHOOLS. WALKING TRAILS NEARBY TO MIDDLE PATUXENT RIVER AND NATURE CENTER. VERY Convenient to Rt 29, Rt 95, Rt 32 , MARC TRAIN. FT MEADE, DC, AND BALTIMORE ARE A Short drive away. MUST SEE. No Smoking, Cats Allowed, No Dogs.