6562 SWEET FERN

Lovely, three level, updated townhome in quiet Village of Owen Brown. Fresh paint, new lighting, ceiling fans, updated baths, and new carpet make this turnkey for you! Three bedrooms and one full bath complete the upstairs. Bedroom opportunity with closet and full bath in lower level. Kitchen equipped with built-in microwave, range, refrigerator and stainless steel dishwasher. Granite countertops and Shaker cabinetry give a very current look. Dining room is furnished with a handsome, built-in butler's station. Ceramic floors on entire main level and lower level make for easy cleaning. Walk-out Basement, Washer and Dryer. Fenced-in backyard overlooking mature trees. Pets on case-by-case basis. Minimum credit score 675.