Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
6562 SWEET FERN
Last updated April 22 2020 at 2:07 AM

6562 SWEET FERN

6562 Sweet Fern · No Longer Available
Location

6562 Sweet Fern, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
furnished
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Lovely, three level, updated townhome in quiet Village of Owen Brown. Fresh paint, new lighting, ceiling fans, updated baths, and new carpet make this turnkey for you! Three bedrooms and one full bath complete the upstairs. Bedroom opportunity with closet and full bath in lower level. Kitchen equipped with built-in microwave, range, refrigerator and stainless steel dishwasher. Granite countertops and Shaker cabinetry give a very current look. Dining room is furnished with a handsome, built-in butler's station. Ceramic floors on entire main level and lower level make for easy cleaning. Walk-out Basement, Washer and Dryer. Fenced-in backyard overlooking mature trees. Pets on case-by-case basis. Minimum credit score 675.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None, assigned.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6562 SWEET FERN have any available units?
6562 SWEET FERN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6562 SWEET FERN have?
Some of 6562 SWEET FERN's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6562 SWEET FERN currently offering any rent specials?
6562 SWEET FERN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6562 SWEET FERN pet-friendly?
Yes, 6562 SWEET FERN is pet friendly.
Does 6562 SWEET FERN offer parking?
No, 6562 SWEET FERN does not offer parking.
Does 6562 SWEET FERN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6562 SWEET FERN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6562 SWEET FERN have a pool?
No, 6562 SWEET FERN does not have a pool.
Does 6562 SWEET FERN have accessible units?
No, 6562 SWEET FERN does not have accessible units.
Does 6562 SWEET FERN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6562 SWEET FERN has units with dishwashers.

