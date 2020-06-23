All apartments in Columbia
6550 WALNUT GROVE

6550 Walnut Grove · No Longer Available
Location

6550 Walnut Grove, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge

Amenities

garage
fireplace
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Don't miss this lovingly maintained, detached home in a sought after Columbia neighborhood. Super convenient to the popular Columbia Town Center. Easy access to highways and buses for commuting. Four generous sized bedrooms upstairs, including a master bedroom with en suite bath and a second full bathroom and a half bath for guests on the first floor. The open space between the eat-in kitchen and cozy family room with fireplace and sliding door to the backyard make this home perfect for entertaining. Garage parking for two cars plus additional storage.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6550 WALNUT GROVE have any available units?
6550 WALNUT GROVE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Is 6550 WALNUT GROVE currently offering any rent specials?
6550 WALNUT GROVE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6550 WALNUT GROVE pet-friendly?
No, 6550 WALNUT GROVE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6550 WALNUT GROVE offer parking?
Yes, 6550 WALNUT GROVE offers parking.
Does 6550 WALNUT GROVE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 6550 WALNUT GROVE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 6550 WALNUT GROVE have a pool?
No, 6550 WALNUT GROVE does not have a pool.
Does 6550 WALNUT GROVE have accessible units?
No, 6550 WALNUT GROVE does not have accessible units.
Does 6550 WALNUT GROVE have units with dishwashers?
No, 6550 WALNUT GROVE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 6550 WALNUT GROVE have units with air conditioning?
No, 6550 WALNUT GROVE does not have units with air conditioning.
