6550 WALNUT GROVE

Don't miss this lovingly maintained, detached home in a sought after Columbia neighborhood. Super convenient to the popular Columbia Town Center. Easy access to highways and buses for commuting. Four generous sized bedrooms upstairs, including a master bedroom with en suite bath and a second full bathroom and a half bath for guests on the first floor. The open space between the eat-in kitchen and cozy family room with fireplace and sliding door to the backyard make this home perfect for entertaining. Garage parking for two cars plus additional storage.