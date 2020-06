Amenities

AVAILABLE APRIL,23,2020. Great single family colonial style home in Columbia with four bedrooms, three full baths, and one half bath. Wonderful finished basement with full bath and recreation room. Eat-in kitchen with breakfast bar. Family room off kitchen with fireplace. Formal living and dining rooms. Outside deck with fenced backyard. Two car garage. No smoking. Pets considered.