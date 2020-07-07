6317 EARLY GLOW COURT

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace granite counters in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Be the first to enjoy this FULLY renovated end unit, garage townhome. The owners have spared no expense in remodeling the entire home, inside and out. This home features all new floors, a beautiful new full bath in the upper level, new granite countertops, a new tile backsplash, all new paint, new LED recessed lights, a new roof, new siding, new windows, new garage door, on and on. Be the first to enjoy this incredible home. Because the owners have fully renovated it, short term leases are not considered due to the wear and tear on the property. The owners are looking for a lease of two years or more to minimize furniture moving in and out of the property. Come take a look, this property is a show stopper!