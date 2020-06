Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated ice maker microwave

Unit Amenities dishwasher ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities

Rethink home in this 4 bedroom, 3.5 bath colonial on a quiet cul de sac in the River Hill community. Updated kitchen with SS appliances, pantry, open to family room and deck for entertaining backing to trees. Retreat to the finished lower level to create own personal living space with walk out to yard. Enjoy with private 4th bedroom and full bath with plenty of storage.