6295 LEAFY SCREEN

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking

Owner has minimum criteria on this rental: 650+ credit score, yearly income of $64,800+, clean background history, good references, no more then 8 occupants and no more then 2 unrelated parties. Peace & tranquility awaits you with this one!! 5 nicely sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The bamboo floors welcome you home. Sunken family room with Fireplace, breakfast bar, Eat in Kitchen w/plenty of counter space/cabinetry/desk, separate dining room, living room and finished basement with a walk out. Owners suite with bath and double closets. Pocket doors, recessed lighting, laundry chute, crown molding, radon system already installed, brand new microwave & shed are a few of the extras. The 2 decks are perfect for enjoying the seasons overlooks a stream, trees & protected area. Walking distance to trails and park too. Close to major highways, BWI, MARC, Ft. Meade and shopping. Just one homeowners association which is Columbia Association.New carpet to be installed and also listed for sale.