Last updated October 2 2019 at 8:59 PM

6295 LEAFY SCREEN

6295 Leafy Screen · No Longer Available
Location

6295 Leafy Screen, Columbia, MD 21045
Owen Brown

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
Owner has minimum criteria on this rental: 650+ credit score, yearly income of $64,800+, clean background history, good references, no more then 8 occupants and no more then 2 unrelated parties. Peace & tranquility awaits you with this one!! 5 nicely sized bedrooms and 3.5 baths. The bamboo floors welcome you home. Sunken family room with Fireplace, breakfast bar, Eat in Kitchen w/plenty of counter space/cabinetry/desk, separate dining room, living room and finished basement with a walk out. Owners suite with bath and double closets. Pocket doors, recessed lighting, laundry chute, crown molding, radon system already installed, brand new microwave & shed are a few of the extras. The 2 decks are perfect for enjoying the seasons overlooks a stream, trees & protected area. Walking distance to trails and park too. Close to major highways, BWI, MARC, Ft. Meade and shopping. Just one homeowners association which is Columbia Association.New carpet to be installed and also listed for sale.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6295 LEAFY SCREEN have any available units?
6295 LEAFY SCREEN doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6295 LEAFY SCREEN have?
Some of 6295 LEAFY SCREEN's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6295 LEAFY SCREEN currently offering any rent specials?
6295 LEAFY SCREEN is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6295 LEAFY SCREEN pet-friendly?
No, 6295 LEAFY SCREEN is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 6295 LEAFY SCREEN offer parking?
Yes, 6295 LEAFY SCREEN offers parking.
Does 6295 LEAFY SCREEN have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6295 LEAFY SCREEN offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6295 LEAFY SCREEN have a pool?
No, 6295 LEAFY SCREEN does not have a pool.
Does 6295 LEAFY SCREEN have accessible units?
No, 6295 LEAFY SCREEN does not have accessible units.
Does 6295 LEAFY SCREEN have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6295 LEAFY SCREEN has units with dishwashers.

