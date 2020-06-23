6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

APPLICATION ACCEPTED, WAITING LEASE RATIFICATION FOR MLS STATUS CHANGE - Beautifully updated, perfectly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhouse in Columbia, with attached one-car garage! Enjoy a large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Off of the family room enjoy an entertainer's deck with a great, private view! The garage enters onto the lower level, complete with tons of storage, back walkout-level exit and huge open room, perfect as a den, office, playroom - options are endless! Upstairs you will find a lovely master bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, attached master bath with soaking tub and shower, and custom closets. The second and third bedrooms upstairs are bright and also offer custom closets! This is a must see! Pets considered on a case by case basis