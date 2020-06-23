All apartments in Columbia
6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE

6128 Good Hunters Ride · No Longer Available
Location

6128 Good Hunters Ride, Columbia, MD 21045
Long Reach

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
APPLICATION ACCEPTED, WAITING LEASE RATIFICATION FOR MLS STATUS CHANGE - Beautifully updated, perfectly maintained 3 bedroom, 2 full and 2 half bath townhouse in Columbia, with attached one-car garage! Enjoy a large kitchen with all stainless steel appliances, a separate dining room and spacious family room with fireplace. Off of the family room enjoy an entertainer's deck with a great, private view! The garage enters onto the lower level, complete with tons of storage, back walkout-level exit and huge open room, perfect as a den, office, playroom - options are endless! Upstairs you will find a lovely master bedroom with soaring vaulted ceilings, attached master bath with soaking tub and shower, and custom closets. The second and third bedrooms upstairs are bright and also offer custom closets! This is a must see! Pets considered on a case by case basis

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: Surface lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have any available units?
6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have?
Some of 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE currently offering any rent specials?
6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE pet-friendly?
Yes, 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE is pet friendly.
Does 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE offer parking?
Yes, 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE offers parking.
Does 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have a pool?
No, 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE does not have a pool.
Does 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have accessible units?
No, 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE does not have accessible units.
Does 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 6128 GOOD HUNTERS RIDE has units with dishwashers.
