5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

Amenities

Unit Amenities bathtub fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Garage Condo in Downtown Columbia!!! ***Available Immediately*** Super convenient location within walking distance to Merriweather Post Concert Pavillion, Columbia Mall, Numerous Restuarants, Whole Foods, Columbia Lakefront and so much more. This mid level unit has a bright and open floor plan with inside direct access to garage (and storage). Full size laundry inside the unit. Updated kitchen with granite, 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with 2 closets and updated super bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Good sized second bedroom and hall bathroom. Large family room with gas fireplace, dining room, Den/3rd Bedroom and private Deck/Balcony. Easy access to commuting roads, buses, metro.