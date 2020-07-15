All apartments in Columbia
5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE

5827 Wyndham Circle · No Longer Available
Location

5827 Wyndham Circle, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
bathtub
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Beautifully renovated 3 Bedroom/2 Bath Garage Condo in Downtown Columbia!!! ***Available Immediately*** Super convenient location within walking distance to Merriweather Post Concert Pavillion, Columbia Mall, Numerous Restuarants, Whole Foods, Columbia Lakefront and so much more. This mid level unit has a bright and open floor plan with inside direct access to garage (and storage). Full size laundry inside the unit. Updated kitchen with granite, 42" cabinets and stainless steel appliances. Master suite with 2 closets and updated super bath with dual vanities, soaking tub and separate shower. Good sized second bedroom and hall bathroom. Large family room with gas fireplace, dining room, Den/3rd Bedroom and private Deck/Balcony. Easy access to commuting roads, buses, metro.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have any available units?
5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have?
Some of 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE currently offering any rent specials?
5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE pet-friendly?
No, 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offer parking?
Yes, 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE offers parking.
Does 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have a pool?
No, 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have a pool.
Does 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have accessible units?
No, 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have accessible units.
Does 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5827 WYNDHAM CIRCLE does not have units with dishwashers.
