All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5801 Humblebee Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5801 Humblebee Rd
Last updated February 15 2020 at 1:04 PM

5801 Humblebee Rd

5801 Humblebee Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Oakland Mills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5801 Humblebee Road, Columbia, MD 21045
Oakland Mills

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
pet friendly
all utils included
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
3 bedrooms and Office, 2.5 Bathrooms Beautiful end-unit, end of neighborhood townhome!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom and Office, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in Humblebee Rd, Columbia, MD. Property Features a large Kitchen refaced in 2019, complete with updated stainless steel appliances. MANY recent installations/replacements: new furnace (2018), new windows (2019), insulation top off (2019), New Carpet (2018), Updated Bathrooms (2018) and a new Roof (2017). It's like walking into a new home with a touch of classic.

This home backs up to and is a stone's throw from the impressive Blandair Regional Park, which opens a world of trails and activities for families. Oakland Mills High School is immediately adjacent to the neighborhood with the Village Center and Ice Rink not far off. Walk or bike to the grocery store, local bar, and amazing local pizza places all the time! The bike-share in the village center allows you to quickly get to Columbia Town Center without fighting Merriweather traffic or mall parking. Some bikes are even electric to make the trip a breeze. It's a nice quiet community, with a big heart. This home is just the cherry on top of a great Columbia lifestyle.

All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water
No Smoking
Pets: Case By Case

Schedule a Showing Today!
Call: 443-979-8872
Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com

Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:

- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable
- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)
- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income
- Completed Applications
- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)
-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent
-$250 non-refundable pet fee

Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:
-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+
-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)
-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.
-Rental History for the past 5 years
-Verification of income and/or employment
-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income
-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%

Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde

INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.

(RLNE5051586)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5801 Humblebee Rd have any available units?
5801 Humblebee Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5801 Humblebee Rd have?
Some of 5801 Humblebee Rd's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5801 Humblebee Rd currently offering any rent specials?
5801 Humblebee Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5801 Humblebee Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 5801 Humblebee Rd is pet friendly.
Does 5801 Humblebee Rd offer parking?
Yes, 5801 Humblebee Rd offers parking.
Does 5801 Humblebee Rd have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5801 Humblebee Rd offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5801 Humblebee Rd have a pool?
No, 5801 Humblebee Rd does not have a pool.
Does 5801 Humblebee Rd have accessible units?
No, 5801 Humblebee Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 5801 Humblebee Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 5801 Humblebee Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
13 Places to Get Free Moving Boxes
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
How to Get an Apartment with Bad Credit (7 Tips)
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
The Verona at Oakland Mills
9650 Whiteacre Rd
Columbia, MD 21045
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Brook at Columbia
5361 Brook Way
Columbia, MD 21044
Beech's Farm
7260 Eden Brook Dr
Columbia, MD 21046
Tamar Meadow Apartments
8600 Cobblefield Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Columbia Glade
5029 Columbia Road
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University