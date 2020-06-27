5801 Humblebee Rd

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters pet friendly all utils included parking recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace granite counters in unit laundry range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking

3 bedrooms and Office, 2.5 Bathrooms Beautiful end-unit, end of neighborhood townhome!! - Beautiful 3 bedroom and Office, 2.5 bathrooms townhouse in Humblebee Rd, Columbia, MD. Property Features a large Kitchen refaced in 2019, complete with updated stainless steel appliances. MANY recent installations/replacements: new furnace (2018), new windows (2019), insulation top off (2019), New Carpet (2018), Updated Bathrooms (2018) and a new Roof (2017). It's like walking into a new home with a touch of classic.



This home backs up to and is a stone's throw from the impressive Blandair Regional Park, which opens a world of trails and activities for families. Oakland Mills High School is immediately adjacent to the neighborhood with the Village Center and Ice Rink not far off. Walk or bike to the grocery store, local bar, and amazing local pizza places all the time! The bike-share in the village center allows you to quickly get to Columbia Town Center without fighting Merriweather traffic or mall parking. Some bikes are even electric to make the trip a breeze. It's a nice quiet community, with a big heart. This home is just the cherry on top of a great Columbia lifestyle.



All Utilities Paid by Tenants: Electric, Gas, and Water

No Smoking

Pets: Case By Case



Schedule a Showing Today!

Call: 443-979-8872

Email: Leasing@RealPropertyMetro.com



Application Requirements for anyone 18 and older:



- $50 Application Fee per applicant - Always Non-Refundable

- Submit 2 forms of ID (1 must be a photo ID)

- Submit 2 most recent paystubs or proof of income

- Completed Applications

- Security Deposit due w/in 48hrs of approval (in CERTIFIED FUNDS)

-Admin Fee $150 with second month's rent

-$250 non-refundable pet fee



Before the application fee is accepted, the applicant is hereby advised that the eligibility criteria used in deciding whether to rent a rental unit to the applicant are based on the following:

-Review Credit Score Credit must be 650+

-Review of Pending Criminal Accusations or Criminal Conviction History for the past 7 years. (Only offenses listed in the Fair Housing Record Screening for Housing Act 2016)

-Additionally, the applicant may provide evidence demonstrating any inaccuracies within the applicants criminal record.

-Rental History for the past 5 years

-Verification of income and/or employment

-Rent must not exceed 2.5x total income

-Debt to income ratio (including rent) not to exceed 60%



Use this link for your Pet Application https://www.petscreening.com/referral/18JWxa5L7dde



INFORMATION IS DEEMED RELIABLE BUT IS NOT GUARANTEED, AND SUBJECT TO CHANGE WITHOUT NOTICE.



(RLNE5051586)