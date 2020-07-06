All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C
Last updated May 7 2020 at 11:25 AM

5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C

5715 Harpers Farm Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Harpers Choice
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

5715 Harpers Farm Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Quaint 1 BR/1BA Condo in Columbia! This spacious unit has plush carpeting in the living room and ample natural light. There is a dining space shared by the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet/counter space, and a bar for additional seating. There is also a sun room with plenty of windows to let in the fresh air! The big bedroom has double closets and a full sized updated bathroom! There is also a stackable washer/dryer for added convenience.

~ Minutes from Columbia Town Center with plenty of shops & restaurants!

~ Close to SR 29 & SR 100.

Sorry, no pets.

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5698537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C have any available units?
5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C have?
Some of 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C's amenities include in unit laundry, recently renovated, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C currently offering any rent specials?
5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C pet-friendly?
No, 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C offer parking?
No, 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C does not offer parking.
Does 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C have a pool?
No, 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C does not have a pool.
Does 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C have accessible units?
No, 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C does not have accessible units.
Does 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C have units with dishwashers?
No, 5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Columbia Town Center
10360 Swift Stream Pl
Columbia, MD 21044
Cedar Place
5458 Harpers Farm Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Forest
5980 Turnabout Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
Bluffs at Fairway Hills
4965 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Monarch Mills
7600 Monarch Mills Way
Columbia, MD 21046
The Greens at Columbia
12215 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University