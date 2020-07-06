5715 Harpers Farm Rd Unit C

Amenities

in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel carpet

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities

Quaint 1 BR/1BA Condo in Columbia! This spacious unit has plush carpeting in the living room and ample natural light. There is a dining space shared by the updated kitchen with stainless steel appliances, plenty of cabinet/counter space, and a bar for additional seating. There is also a sun room with plenty of windows to let in the fresh air! The big bedroom has double closets and a full sized updated bathroom! There is also a stackable washer/dryer for added convenience.



~ Minutes from Columbia Town Center with plenty of shops & restaurants!



~ Close to SR 29 & SR 100.



Sorry, no pets.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Rachel at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.319.8938 or email rvigil@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5698537)