Amenities

patio / balcony pet friendly fireplace sauna carpet

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly sauna

Move-in ready 3 Bedroom, 2.5 Bath with skylights and HUGE master bedroom in Columbia. New carpet, clean townhouse with lots of storage space. the house offers 2 fireplaces, and sauna with 2 Lovely decks overlooking open space in a quiet neighborhood. Pets considered, no smoking. Make it yours before its gone!!