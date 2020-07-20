5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4

Amenities
2 Bedroom Condo in Columbia, MD - This 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo located in Columbia, MD with freshly painted walls, new carpets in the bedrooms and updated fixtures. This unit offers a washer and dryer, patio with a beautiful view, walk-in master bedroom closet plus a large storage closet. The community offers parking, walking paths, playground, trash removal, snow removal and a community grilling area. Conveniently located near Howard Community College, Howard General Hospital, The Mall in Columbia, and lots of shopping and restaurants.
*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers are welcome to Apply
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
Available NOW
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE4248576)