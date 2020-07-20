All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 2 2019 at 10:15 AM

5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4

5484 Cedar Lane · No Longer Available
Location

5484 Cedar Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
playground
bbq/grill
Unit Amenities
carpet
Property Amenities
parking
playground
bbq/grill
2 Bedroom Condo in Columbia, MD - This 2 Bedroom, 1.5 Bath Condo located in Columbia, MD with freshly painted walls, new carpets in the bedrooms and updated fixtures. This unit offers a washer and dryer, patio with a beautiful view, walk-in master bedroom closet plus a large storage closet. The community offers parking, walking paths, playground, trash removal, snow removal and a community grilling area. Conveniently located near Howard Community College, Howard General Hospital, The Mall in Columbia, and lots of shopping and restaurants.

Call now to set an appointment!

*One Year Lease required
*Vouchers are welcome to Apply
*$35 application fee per occupant, 18 years old and over
*Background and Credit Check Required.
Available NOW

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4248576)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 have any available units?
5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 have?
Some of 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 currently offering any rent specials?
5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 pet-friendly?
No, 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 offer parking?
Yes, 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 offers parking.
Does 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 have a pool?
No, 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 does not have a pool.
Does 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 have accessible units?
No, 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 does not have accessible units.
Does 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5484 Cedar Lane Apt C4 does not have units with dishwashers.
