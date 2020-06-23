All apartments in Columbia
5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY
Last updated May 3 2020 at 4:54 PM

5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY

5376 Smooth Meadow Way · No Longer Available
Location

5376 Smooth Meadow Way, Columbia, MD 21044
Downtown Columbia

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
These spacious one bedroom units updated and ready to go don't come along too often!! Recently updated kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, pantry, upgraded vinyl flooring through out, laundry room with full size washer and dryer, entrance foyer with closet, spacious living room and dining room, full bath, bedroom with walk-in closet, living room with sliding glass doors to patio!! Short trip to Downtown Columbia, walk Lake Kittamaqundi, restaurants, shopping and other recreation and other activities

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 1 space/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have any available units?
5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have?
Some of 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY currently offering any rent specials?
5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY pet-friendly?
No, 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY offer parking?
No, 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY does not offer parking.
Does 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have a pool?
No, 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY does not have a pool.
Does 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have accessible units?
No, 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY does not have accessible units.
Does 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY has units with dishwashers.
