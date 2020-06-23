5376 SMOOTH MEADOW WAY

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry

These spacious one bedroom units updated and ready to go don't come along too often!! Recently updated kitchen cabinets, granite counter top, stainless steel appliances, pantry, upgraded vinyl flooring through out, laundry room with full size washer and dryer, entrance foyer with closet, spacious living room and dining room, full bath, bedroom with walk-in closet, living room with sliding glass doors to patio!! Short trip to Downtown Columbia, walk Lake Kittamaqundi, restaurants, shopping and other recreation and other activities