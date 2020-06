Amenities

patio / balcony fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony Property Amenities

Spacious 5 BR 3 FB home with exquisite finishes throughout! Refinished HWFloors. Relax by the fireplace or entertain in the finished basement and wet bar then retire to your master suite with private deck. Located on a quiet cul desac with a large yard.Interested Parties Apply directly via this link: https://home.cozy.co/apply/#!/634960