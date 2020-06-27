Rent Calculator
5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103
Last updated July 26 2019 at 11:31 AM
1 of 11
5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103
5248 West Running Brook Road
No Longer Available
Location
5248 West Running Brook Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 have any available units?
5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 doesn't have any available units at this time.
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
Columbia Rent Report
.
Is 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 currently offering any rent specials?
5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 pet-friendly?
No, 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 is not pet friendly.
pet friendly listings in Columbia
.
Does 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 offer parking?
Yes, 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 offers parking.
Does 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 have a pool?
No, 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 does not have a pool.
Does 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 have accessible units?
No, 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 does not have accessible units.
Does 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 have units with dishwashers?
No, 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 have units with air conditioning?
No, 5248 W RUNNING BROOK RD #103 does not have units with air conditioning.
