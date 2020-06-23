5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher parking stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Just reduced!Ready for immediate occupancy. Look no Further! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath Townhouse with Hardwood floors and finished basement with new carpet. New Stainless steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, High ceiling in the master bedroom with separate tub in the master bathroom. In the sought after community.Breathtaking walkout deck and private backyard with a beautiful golf course view ready to move in. Close to commuter routs of 108, 32 and 29. Minutes from Downtown Columbia and Athletic club. with the Golf Course view!Housing choice vouchers welcome."PLEASE PARK ONLY in the Parking Spaces #17"