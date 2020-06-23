All apartments in Columbia
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER

5037 Southern Star Terrace · No Longer Available
Location

5037 Southern Star Terrace, Columbia, MD 21044
Harpers Choice

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Just reduced!Ready for immediate occupancy. Look no Further! Beautiful 3 bedroom 2 full and 2 half bath Townhouse with Hardwood floors and finished basement with new carpet. New Stainless steel Refrigerator and Dishwasher, High ceiling in the master bedroom with separate tub in the master bathroom. In the sought after community.Breathtaking walkout deck and private backyard with a beautiful golf course view ready to move in. Close to commuter routs of 108, 32 and 29. Minutes from Downtown Columbia and Athletic club. with the Golf Course view!Housing choice vouchers welcome."PLEASE PARK ONLY in the Parking Spaces #17"

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER have any available units?
5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER have?
Some of 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER currently offering any rent specials?
5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER pet-friendly?
No, 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER offer parking?
Yes, 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER offers parking.
Does 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER have a pool?
No, 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER does not have a pool.
Does 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER have accessible units?
No, 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER does not have accessible units.
Does 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5037 SOUTHERN STAR TER has units with dishwashers.
