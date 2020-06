Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Terrific 1 bed 1 bath, ground level condo for immediate lease! Near Columbia Mall, Freshly painted, Must have credit scores 650 and higher, water is free, pets case by case basis, great landlord wants responsible tenant with excellent rental history, renters insurance required. $35 per applicant over 18, must use MAR application, credit authorization form must be filled out!