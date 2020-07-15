4924 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD 21044 Fairway Hills
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Fantastic cozy chalet condo in Columbia, Brazilian Cherry wood floors, granite counters Snuggle up in front of the fire, or sit out on your sunny patio, Nothing to do here but move in....Must have 2 hours notice to show
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
