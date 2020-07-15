All apartments in Columbia
Find more places like 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Columbia, MD
/
4924 COLUMBIA ROAD
Last updated April 18 2019 at 6:07 AM

4924 COLUMBIA ROAD

4924 Columbia Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Columbia
See all
Fairway Hills
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

4924 Columbia Road, Columbia, MD 21044
Fairway Hills

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
fireplace
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
Fantastic cozy chalet condo in Columbia, Brazilian Cherry wood floors, granite counters Snuggle up in front of the fire, or sit out on your sunny patio, Nothing to do here but move in....Must have 2 hours notice to show

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD have any available units?
4924 COLUMBIA ROAD doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD have?
Some of 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD currently offering any rent specials?
4924 COLUMBIA ROAD is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD pet-friendly?
No, 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD offer parking?
No, 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD does not offer parking.
Does 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD have a pool?
No, 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have a pool.
Does 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD have accessible units?
No, 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD does not have accessible units.
Does 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 4924 COLUMBIA ROAD has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Furnish an Apartment on a Budget
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
How to Move Cross Country
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Club Merion
12290 Green Meadow Dr
Columbia, MD 21044
Alister Columbia
8909 Early April Way
Columbia, MD 21046
Avalon at Fairway Hills
5441 Columbia Rd
Columbia, MD 21044
The Metropolitan Downtown Columbia
10000 Town Center Avenue
Columbia, MD 21044
Poplar Glen
11608 Little Patuxent Pkwy
Columbia, MD 21044
Vista Wilde Lake
5421 Lynx Ln
Columbia, MD 21044
The Elms at Kendall Ridge
8399 Tamar Dr
Columbia, MD 21045
TENm.flats
10101 Twin Rivers Rd
Columbia, MD 21044

Similar Pages

Columbia 1 BedroomsColumbia 2 Bedrooms
Columbia Dog Friendly ApartmentsColumbia Pet Friendly Places
Columbia Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDArlington, VASilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDRockville, MDGermantown, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDTowson, MDNorth Bethesda, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MD
Cockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MDWheaton, MDOdenton, MDHyattsville, MD

Nearby Neighborhoods

Hickory RidgeLong ReachKings Contrivance
Oakland MillsHarpers ChoiceDowntown Columbia
Wilde LakeFairway Hills

Apartments Near Colleges

Howard Community CollegeTowson University
Baltimore City Community CollegeUniversity of Baltimore
Coppin State University