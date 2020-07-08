All apartments in Columbia
Last updated June 3 2020 at 10:00 AM

12224 SUMMER SKY PATH

12224 Summer Sky Path · No Longer Available
Location

12224 Summer Sky Path, Columbia, MD 21029
River Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
dishwasher
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
garage
Virtual Tour: https://mls.truplace.com/property/628/85688/ River Hill colonial with two separate 3 story additions provides abundant space throughout. Picturesque setting that backs to woods and provides stunning views, 4 BRs (potential 5th BR in LL), 4 Full Baths, NEW roof, and dual zoned HVAC. Main level features hardwood floors, 1st floor office, light-filled sunroom, 2 family rooms, and upgraded kitchen with large granite breakfast bar, tile backsplash, SS refrigerator, gas cooktop and double wall ovens. The deluxe Master BR Suite provides a spacious separate sitting area and private balcony with peaceful wooded views, vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, and Master Bath with double vanity and corner soaking tub. Thanks to an addition, the second bedroom is especially expansive with abundant windows, and the second full bath provides double vanities. The lower level features a 4th full bath, huge finished rec room, 2nd office, exercise room, bonus room/potential 5th bedroom, and two exits to private yard. A spacious deck backs to beautiful wooded area. With a new Roof, dual zoned HVAC (one system new), a uniquely spacious floor plan, a hard to find lot backing to woods, and a highly sought after River Hill location ~ this one has it all!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH have any available units?
12224 SUMMER SKY PATH doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH have?
Some of 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH currently offering any rent specials?
12224 SUMMER SKY PATH is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH pet-friendly?
No, 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH offer parking?
Yes, 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH offers parking.
Does 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH have a pool?
No, 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH does not have a pool.
Does 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH have accessible units?
No, 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH does not have accessible units.
Does 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 12224 SUMMER SKY PATH has units with dishwashers.

