12224 SUMMER SKY PATH

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub dishwasher granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities gym parking garage

Virtual Tour: https://mls.truplace.com/property/628/85688/ River Hill colonial with two separate 3 story additions provides abundant space throughout. Picturesque setting that backs to woods and provides stunning views, 4 BRs (potential 5th BR in LL), 4 Full Baths, NEW roof, and dual zoned HVAC. Main level features hardwood floors, 1st floor office, light-filled sunroom, 2 family rooms, and upgraded kitchen with large granite breakfast bar, tile backsplash, SS refrigerator, gas cooktop and double wall ovens. The deluxe Master BR Suite provides a spacious separate sitting area and private balcony with peaceful wooded views, vaulted ceilings, 2 walk-in closets, and Master Bath with double vanity and corner soaking tub. Thanks to an addition, the second bedroom is especially expansive with abundant windows, and the second full bath provides double vanities. The lower level features a 4th full bath, huge finished rec room, 2nd office, exercise room, bonus room/potential 5th bedroom, and two exits to private yard. A spacious deck backs to beautiful wooded area. With a new Roof, dual zoned HVAC (one system new), a uniquely spacious floor plan, a hard to find lot backing to woods, and a highly sought after River Hill location ~ this one has it all!