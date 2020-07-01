Rent Calculator
11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401
11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401
11510 Little Patuxent Parkway
·
Report This Listing
Location
11510 Little Patuxent Parkway, Columbia, MD 21044
Hickory Ridge
Amenities
in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
AVAILABLE 10/1/19. Nice condo, eat-in kitchen, fireplace, ceiling fans, track lighting over fireplace. No smoking. Small cat only allowed.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 have any available units?
11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Columbia, MD
.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Columbia Rent Report
.
What amenities does 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 have?
Some of 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 currently offering any rent specials?
11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 pet-friendly?
Yes, 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 is pet friendly.
Does 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 offer parking?
Yes, 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 offers parking.
Does 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 have a pool?
No, 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 does not have a pool.
Does 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 have accessible units?
No, 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 does not have accessible units.
Does 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11510 Little Patuxent Pkwy Apt 401 has units with dishwashers.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
