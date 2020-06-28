11225 AVALANCHE WAY #B16

Amenities

Recently updated 3 bed, 2 bath, 2 story condo conveniently located in Sierra Villas near HCC and Hospital. Master bed/bath on the main level. Very few steps. Open living/dining area with cozy fireplace and private fenced in patio. New windows. Completely renovated kitchen with matching appliances. One assigned parking spot and ample additional parking for other cars or visitors. Condo will be property managed by L&F. Vouchers accepted. Available immediately. Fireplace use excluded. Applicants can apply online.