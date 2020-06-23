10736 Symphony Way

Amenities
Spacious Townhouse Merriweather Post Pavillion - Property Id: 193229
Gorgeous home so close to restaurants,movies, Columbia Mall, Merriweather Post Pavillion, and Howard Community College. If you like to do things without spending your life in a car this is your ideal location. And when you are at home you will be surrounded by many luxury details. Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, 5-burner gas stove, and granite counters. Soaring ceilings, ceramic baths, custom moldings throughout, 2-electric fireplaces, upgraded light fixtures, closet organizers, built-ins, recessed lights, ceiling fans. Garage was converted into family room and office to provide even more living space than usual.
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193229
Property Id 193229
No Pets Allowed
(RLNE5579666)