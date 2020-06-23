10736 Symphony Way

Amenities

in unit laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher garage

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

Spacious Townhouse Merriweather Post Pavillion - Property Id: 193229



Gorgeous home so close to restaurants,movies, Columbia Mall, Merriweather Post Pavillion, and Howard Community College. If you like to do things without spending your life in a car this is your ideal location. And when you are at home you will be surrounded by many luxury details. Gourmet kitchen with tons of cabinets, 5-burner gas stove, and granite counters. Soaring ceilings, ceramic baths, custom moldings throughout, 2-electric fireplaces, upgraded light fixtures, closet organizers, built-ins, recessed lights, ceiling fans. Garage was converted into family room and office to provide even more living space than usual.

Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/193229

Property Id 193229



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5579666)