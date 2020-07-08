10576 Twin Rivers Road

Great neighbors and great neighborhood. Walk to shopping. The Columbia Mall is less than 3 miles away. Close to the hospital and major highways. I only moved to be closer to family out of State. I am not a slumlord! Last tenants stayed 3 years. Are you a great tenant or not? Come out 10/5/2019 11:30-3:00 to meet me at my open home.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot.
