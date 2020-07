Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher extra storage fireplace garbage disposal hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

AVAILABLE 7/22/19. Located in a quiet community in Columbia, this one bedroom condo is beautiful with hardwood floors throughout. Wood burning fireplace and newly renovated kitchen and bathroom. Bonus sun room in the back with a private patio surrounded by lush greenery and mature trees. Wired for Fios with water/sewage included. Walk-in closet. Right next to the Columbia Mall and HCC. No smoking. Will consider your small pet.