10570 Faulkner Ridge Cir Unit 5B3

Cozy 3 BR/2.5 BA Townhome in Columbia. The townhome opens to a spacious living room and separate dining room for convenient hosting. There is a deck immediately off of the kitchen as well for added outdoor space.The Eat-in-Kitchen has all stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and plenty of storage. Go upstairs and see two spacious spare rooms with a bathroom to share. Enjoy your nice master with walk in closets and a beautiful master bathroom! Washer and Dryer is also included for added convenience.



One pet welcome with additional deposit.



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Jeannie at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 410.258.6694 or email jreamer@baymgmtgroup.com



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-anne-arundel-county/



