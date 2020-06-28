All apartments in Columbia
Location

10528 Cross Fox Lane, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
pool
tennis court
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
tennis court
NEWLY RENOVATED!! Excellent location! Quality finishes include new kitchen cabinets and granite counter top, new flooring, new bath with spacious stall shower, new FP surround! Fresh paint thru-out! Apartment can also be used as spacious 1BR, enclosed den, plus partially enclosed Sunroom. Walk out to garden area. Assigned parking space. Excellent location near downtown Columbia. Walk to Starbuck's, David's Natural Market, In-door pool complex, Tennis Club, Wilde Lake Middle and High School. Close to Howard County General Hospital - John's Hopkins Medicine!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 10528 CROSS FOX LANE have any available units?
10528 CROSS FOX LANE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10528 CROSS FOX LANE have?
Some of 10528 CROSS FOX LANE's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10528 CROSS FOX LANE currently offering any rent specials?
10528 CROSS FOX LANE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10528 CROSS FOX LANE pet-friendly?
No, 10528 CROSS FOX LANE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Columbia.
Does 10528 CROSS FOX LANE offer parking?
Yes, 10528 CROSS FOX LANE offers parking.
Does 10528 CROSS FOX LANE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10528 CROSS FOX LANE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10528 CROSS FOX LANE have a pool?
Yes, 10528 CROSS FOX LANE has a pool.
Does 10528 CROSS FOX LANE have accessible units?
No, 10528 CROSS FOX LANE does not have accessible units.
Does 10528 CROSS FOX LANE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 10528 CROSS FOX LANE has units with dishwashers.

