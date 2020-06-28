10528 CROSS FOX LANE.

Amenities

NEWLY RENOVATED!! Excellent location! Quality finishes include new kitchen cabinets and granite counter top, new flooring, new bath with spacious stall shower, new FP surround! Fresh paint thru-out! Apartment can also be used as spacious 1BR, enclosed den, plus partially enclosed Sunroom. Walk out to garden area. Assigned parking space. Excellent location near downtown Columbia. Walk to Starbuck's, David's Natural Market, In-door pool complex, Tennis Club, Wilde Lake Middle and High School. Close to Howard County General Hospital - John's Hopkins Medicine!