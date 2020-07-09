All apartments in Columbia
Last updated May 29 2020 at 11:08 AM

10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir

10478 Faulkner Ridge Circle · No Longer Available
Location

10478 Faulkner Ridge Circle, Columbia, MD 21044
Wilde Lake

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome in Columbia! Main level of townhome has gorgeous tiled flooring throughout the entry way foyer with a spacious hallway closet. This luxury townhome also features a large eat-in kitchen with updated appliances.The main level includes a separate dining room and living room with crown molding and chair rail. The upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, which includes a master suite, dual closets, and a full master bath with tiled flooring, tub/shower. There is a hall linen closet and washer and dryer in the home. This home also has fully fenced front yard.

Pets welcome with additional deposit!

Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.

Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.

https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/

(RLNE5788457)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir have any available units?
10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Columbia, MD.
How much is rent in Columbia, MD?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Columbia Rent Report.
What amenities does 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir have?
Some of 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir currently offering any rent specials?
10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir pet-friendly?
Yes, 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir is pet friendly.
Does 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir offer parking?
No, 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir does not offer parking.
Does 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir have a pool?
No, 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir does not have a pool.
Does 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir have accessible units?
No, 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir does not have accessible units.
Does 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir have units with dishwashers?
No, 10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir does not have units with dishwashers.

