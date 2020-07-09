10478 Faulkner Ridge Cir

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Beautiful 3 bedroom / 2.5 bathroom townhome in Columbia! Main level of townhome has gorgeous tiled flooring throughout the entry way foyer with a spacious hallway closet. This luxury townhome also features a large eat-in kitchen with updated appliances.The main level includes a separate dining room and living room with crown molding and chair rail. The upper level has three spacious carpeted bedrooms, which includes a master suite, dual closets, and a full master bath with tiled flooring, tub/shower. There is a hall linen closet and washer and dryer in the home. This home also has fully fenced front yard.



Pets welcome with additional deposit!



Application Qualifications: Minimum income of 3 times the monthly rent, no evictions or recent filings, current accounts in good standing, and a clean criminal background check.



Call or text Sean at Bay Management Group for details or to schedule an appointment 240.459.2924 or email sdonohue@baymgmtgroup.com.



https://www.baymgmtgroup.com/property-management-howard-county-md/



