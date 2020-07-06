10152 PLACED LAKE CT

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly walk in closets

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Spacious two level townhouse. Unit A with New beautiful flooring and freshly painted throughout. 3 Bedrooms 2.5 Baths. Master bedroom has it own full bath with a tub, walk in closet. Additional 2 sunny Bedrooms on second Floor .Hardwood floors. Two Decks back to a stream and trees . Great location! Walk to Columbia Mall, Whole Foods, all Columbia activities. Wilde Lake & park-just a cross a street. No car needed! Quiet and beautiful. Pets welcome on a case by case basis. Lease 18+ month preferred.Call today to tour!