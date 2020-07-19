Rent Calculator
All apartments in Camp Springs
Find more places like 5416 LANIER AVENUE.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Camp Springs, MD
/
5416 LANIER AVENUE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 4
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
5416 LANIER AVENUE
5416 Lanier Ave
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Camp Springs
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all
Location
5416 Lanier Ave, Camp Springs, MD 20746
Amenities
parking
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
parking
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 5416 LANIER AVENUE have any available units?
5416 LANIER AVENUE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Camp Springs, MD
.
Is 5416 LANIER AVENUE currently offering any rent specials?
5416 LANIER AVENUE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5416 LANIER AVENUE pet-friendly?
No, 5416 LANIER AVENUE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Camp Springs
.
Does 5416 LANIER AVENUE offer parking?
Yes, 5416 LANIER AVENUE offers parking.
Does 5416 LANIER AVENUE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5416 LANIER AVENUE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5416 LANIER AVENUE have a pool?
No, 5416 LANIER AVENUE does not have a pool.
Does 5416 LANIER AVENUE have accessible units?
No, 5416 LANIER AVENUE does not have accessible units.
Does 5416 LANIER AVENUE have units with dishwashers?
No, 5416 LANIER AVENUE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5416 LANIER AVENUE have units with air conditioning?
No, 5416 LANIER AVENUE does not have units with air conditioning.
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
