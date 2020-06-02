All apartments in Brooklyn Park
401 HIGHLAND AVENUE
401 HIGHLAND AVENUE

401 Highland Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

401 Highland Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD 21225
Brooklyn Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
microwave
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
in unit laundry
microwave
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Nice new rental in convenient location in Brooklyn. 2nd floor apartment with parking, washer dryer, fresh carpet, paint, new kitchen. Large living and dining room open area. 2nd bedroom is small. $50 app fee

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

