Apartment List
/
MD
/
brooklyn park
/
dog friendly apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 7:40 PM

205 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Brooklyn Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing ... Read Guide >
Verified

1 of 40

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Brooklyn Park
21 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
120 W. Hilltop Road
120 West Hilltop Road, Brooklyn Park, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,050
Charming 2 Bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park! - Charming 2 bedroom SFH in Brooklyn Park with covered front porch and hardwood floors throughout! Spacious dining area with room to entertain leads to a bright kitchen with ample storage.

1 of 36

Last updated June 13 at 08:43pm
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
206 Grove Park Road - 1
206 Grove Park Rd, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
992 sqft
With a recently completed, full remodel, 206 Grove Park is equal parts charming, inviting, and desirable.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Park
Verified

1 of 11

Last updated June 13 at 06:09pm
$
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,429
950 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Verified

1 of 14

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,512
927 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Verified

1 of 8

Last updated April 14 at 10:30am
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,365
886 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.

1 of 7

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Curtis Bay
1 Unit Available
1502 Spruce St Apt 4
1502 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$820
420 sqft
SECURITY DEPOSIT $820 1 bed/1 bath apartment, water is included in rent. Shared washer and dryer in building. The building has 4 apartments. Plenty of on-street parking, only one block from bus stop at corner of Spruce and Pennington Ave.

1 of 12

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1
4132 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$847
565 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Brooklyn Park 1st Floor 1 Bedroom For Rent (Baltimore) - Gorgeous Brooklyn Park 1 Bedroom is waiting for you! Light hardwood flooring throughout and large windows give this home an enchanting and bright feel.

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 11:57am
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.

1 of 6

Last updated April 8 at 07:31am
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
528 Maude Ave
528 Maude Avenue, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$1,099
1020 sqft
Spacious 2 bedroom + den townhouse with beautiful hardwood floors available now! Your new home features; a large living room with high ceilings, an updated beautiful open area kitchen, dining room, full bathroom with an over sized bathtub, 2 large

1 of 35

Last updated June 13 at 07:10pm
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1159 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Park
Verified

1 of 44

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Fells Point
27 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,459
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
Verified

1 of 23

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Little Italy
60 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,811
524 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,539
792 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,999
1166 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Verified

1 of 30

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
Fells Point
10 Units Available
1305 Dock Street
1305 Dock St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,558
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,748
1230 sqft
Waterfront community offers inspiring views of Harbor East. Attractive residences include floor-to-ceiling windows, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy morning or evening hikes on waterfront trails.
Verified

1 of 48

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Mid-Town Belvedere
41 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,349
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified

1 of 54

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified

1 of 16

Last updated June 13 at 07:40pm
$
Little Italy
13 Units Available
The Promenade at Harbor East
1001 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,813
405 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,622
661 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
1088 sqft
High-rise living at its finest, complete with stunning harbor and downtown views. World-class amenities feature pool, sauna, coffee bar, theater room and more. Everything you need is right at home! Recently renovated, luxury interiors.
Verified

1 of 9

Last updated June 13 at 06:55pm
South Gate
26 Units Available
Southgate Apartments and Townhomes
362 Klagg Ct, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,038
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,251
898 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Southgate Apartments and Townhomes in Glen Burnie, Maryland, where you will find the largest variety of 1, 2, and 3 bedroom floor plans around.
Verified

1 of 18

Last updated June 13 at 06:54pm
$
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,449
888 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Verified

1 of 68

Last updated June 13 at 06:33pm
Downtown Baltimore
39 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,115
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Verified

1 of 72

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
24 Units Available
The Gunther
1211 S Conkling St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,660
612 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,778
864 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,249
1265 sqft
Building was once the home of Gunther Beer; located one mile from I-95 and I-895. Units have plush carpeting and granite countertops, with stainless steel appliances in the kitchen. Pet-friendly.
Verified

1 of 15

Last updated June 13 at 06:24pm
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified

1 of 10

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
$
Otterbein
30 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,139
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Verified

1 of 43

Last updated June 13 at 06:23pm
Mid-Town Belvedere
13 Units Available
Symphony Center
1020 Park Ave, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$2,020
1293 sqft
Symphony Center Apartments is located at 1020 Park Ave Baltimore, MD and is managed by David S. Brown Enterprises, a reputable property management company with verified listings on RENTCafe.
City Guide for Brooklyn Park, MD

Did you know that Brooklyn Park has a book dedicated to it? In 1976, the Brooklyn-Curtis Bay Historical Committee published the "A History of Brooklyn-Curtis Bay," which details the history of the area and is dedicated to the people who live there -- past, present and future.

With an abundance of shopping areas and parks strewn throughout this census-designated place, Brooklyn Park is perfectly situated for people traveling along Interstates 695, 895 and 97 to take an exit and enjoy a day in the sun or picking out a new living room set. And while the area's population was in constant decline since 1970, the recent growth since the turn of the new millennium shows that people are once again choosing to call Brooklyn Park home. See more

What to keep in mind when looking for dog friendly apartments in Brooklyn Park, MD

Finding an apartment in Brooklyn Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.

While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.

If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.

Similar Pages

Brooklyn Park 1 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 BedroomsBrooklyn Park 2 Bedrooms, 2 BathroomsBrooklyn Park Accessible ApartmentsBrooklyn Park Apartments with Balcony
Brooklyn Park Apartments with GarageBrooklyn Park Apartments with GymBrooklyn Park Apartments with Hardwood FloorsBrooklyn Park Apartments with Move-in SpecialsBrooklyn Park Apartments with Parking
Brooklyn Park Apartments with PoolBrooklyn Park Apartments with Washer-DryerBrooklyn Park Dog Friendly ApartmentsBrooklyn Park Pet Friendly Places

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Washington, DCBaltimore, MDColumbia, MDSilver Spring, MDGlen Burnie, MDTowson, MDEllicott City, MDOwings Mills, MDEssex, MDCockeysville, MDAnnapolis, MDLaurel, MD
Wheaton, MDOdenton, MDDundalk, MDHyattsville, MDCatonsville, MDPikesville, MDJessup, MDSavage, MDRiverdale Park, MDGlenmont, MDJoppatowne, MDDistrict Heights, MD
Lanham, MDTimonium, MDLake Arbor, MDMarlboro Village, MDRiverside, MDCheverly, MDPeppermill Village, MDNorth Laurel, MDSykesville, MDBrentwood, MDGambrills, MDPerryman, MD

Apartments Near Colleges

Towson UniversityBaltimore City Community College
University of BaltimoreCoppin State University
Goucher College