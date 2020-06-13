205 Dog Friendly Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD
Did you know that Brooklyn Park has a book dedicated to it? In 1976, the Brooklyn-Curtis Bay Historical Committee published the "A History of Brooklyn-Curtis Bay," which details the history of the area and is dedicated to the people who live there -- past, present and future.
With an abundance of shopping areas and parks strewn throughout this census-designated place, Brooklyn Park is perfectly situated for people traveling along Interstates 695, 895 and 97 to take an exit and enjoy a day in the sun or picking out a new living room set. And while the area's population was in constant decline since 1970, the recent growth since the turn of the new millennium shows that people are once again choosing to call Brooklyn Park home. See more
Finding an apartment in Brooklyn Park that accepts your pet may not be easy, but it’s very possible. Keep in mind, most of the time you’ll have to pay a premium for bringing your dog along in your new apartment. Some apartments require you to pay monthly pet rent, others will ask for a non-refundable pet fee or a refundable pet deposit.
While landlords and property management companies have varying pet policies, most of them limit the number of dogs you can bring to your apartment and include breed and weight restrictions.
If your pet falls under some of the restrictions outlined in the pet policy, it’s still worth asking the landlord if they can make an exception for your dog. Preparing a pet resume ahead of time could help you build the case for your furry friend. Make sure to include information on behavioral training your dog went through over the years and proof of vaccinations. If you can, include references from your former landlord and/or neighbors.