accessible apartments
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:26 AM
68 Accessible Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD
Verified
1 of 40
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Brooklyn Park
20 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
701 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,682
977 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Park
Verified
1 of 54
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Downtown Baltimore
77 Units Available
Luminary at One Light
100 East Redwood St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,450
421 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,550
641 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1134 sqft
Live at Baltimore's best and brightest. Centrally located to the city's best dining, shopping and attractions, Luminary is quite possibly Baltimore's most walkable address.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 01:10am
Patterson Park
35 Units Available
101 Ellwood Modern Apartments & Lofts
101 S Ellwood Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,442
639 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,395
770 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,591
985 sqft
Located in a walkable community with city views. On-site amenities include a large resident's lounge, yoga classes and a rooftop deck. Beautiful interiors with oak-framed chalkboards, historic architecture and spacious, open floor plans.
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated June 13 at 01:04am
$
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,329
763 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Verified
1 of 30
Last updated June 13 at 01:00am
Mid-Town Belvedere
42 Units Available
The Mount Royal
103 E Mt Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,290
550 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,335
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1117 sqft
Excellent location, close to University of Baltimore, Penn Station, and MICA. Units feature dishwasher, microwave, and disposal. Community has bike room, garage and open-surface parking.
Verified
1 of 55
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
SBIC - West Federal Hill
19 Units Available
1901 South Charles
1901 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,255
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,450
725 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1129 sqft
901 South Charles Apartments in Federal Hill bring brand new luxury, green apartment homes to South Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
3 Units Available
Highland Village Townhomes
3953 McDowell Ln, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$958
755 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 27
Last updated June 13 at 02:23am
$
Downtown Baltimore
45 Units Available
225 North Calvert Street
225 North Calvert Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,422
786 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,014
995 sqft
In the heart of Downtown near Lexington Market, Royal Farms Arena, and Port Discovery Children's Museum. Custom lighting, 10-foot ceilings, granite countertops, and custom cabinetry. Community amenities include a pet grooming station and bike storage.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Ridgely's Delight
25 Units Available
Zenith
511 West Pratt Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,355
595 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,511
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,145
1366 sqft
Enjoy these recently renovated living spaces, boasting built-in fireplaces, hardwood floors, in-unit laundry and granite surfaces. A plethora of amenities await, including 24-hour concierge service, guest parking, media room and community garden. Near to I-395.
Verified
1 of 48
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Mid-Town Belvedere
41 Units Available
The Fitzgerald at UB Midtown
1201 W Mount Royal Ave, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,353
569 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,355
817 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,784
1134 sqft
Upscale living in the perfect location near major freeways and endless entertainment. Amenities designed to relax: refreshing pool, yoga studio, 24-hour gym, dog park and more. Luxurious interiors offer granite counters and hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 23
Last updated June 13 at 12:08am
Federal Hill - Montgomery
41 Units Available
Hanover Cross Street
101 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,400
601 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,543
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,087
1150 sqft
Brand new luxury mid-rise apartments in Baltimore. A resort-style pool and a 24-hour gym. The pet-friendly apartments feature wood-like flooring, quartz counters and walk-in closets. Minutes to the Inner Harbor and M&T Bank Stadium.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 01:01am
Mount Vernon
3 Units Available
Severn
701 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,195
567 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,465
1076 sqft
The Severn, a historic high-rise apartment building that offers spacious apartment homes, is located just minutes away from everything.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Otterbein
31 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,634
709 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,147
1131 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Verified
1 of 12
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
1 Bedroom
$992
730 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,122
820 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Verified
1 of 19
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Downtown Baltimore
10 Units Available
Gallery Tower Apartment Homes
111 W Centre St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,194
588 sqft
Located right by the Walters Art Museum and W Franklin St. Apartments feature a breakfast bar, wall-to-wall carpeting and modern kitchen appliances. Residents have use of rooftop pool, sundeck and concierge service.
Verified
1 of 68
Last updated June 13 at 12:24am
Downtown Baltimore
39 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,120
483 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,290
643 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,505
873 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Verified
1 of 5
Last updated June 13 at 12:09am
$
Cherry Hill
3 Units Available
Middle Branch
2868 Potee St, Baltimore, MD
2 Bedrooms
$849
850 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Middle Branch in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
$
Otterbein
74 Units Available
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,799
520 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,874
752 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,999
1344 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
Verified
1 of 43
Last updated June 13 at 12:28am
Fells Point
16 Units Available
The Crescent at Fells Point
951 Fell St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,895
997 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,080
1359 sqft
Easy access to I-95 and the charming restaurants of Fells Point. Units feature full-size washer and dryer, luxurious bathrooms with framed mirrors and granite countertops. Community has gym, private movie theater and pool.
Verified
1 of 63
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
$
Upper Fells Point
62 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,626
538 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,123
801 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1277 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Verified
1 of 10
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Mount Vernon
10 Units Available
824 N Calvert
824 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,150
333 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,300
437 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1049 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 824 N Calvert in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Downtown Baltimore
2 Units Available
306 W Franklin
306 West Franklin Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,350
800 sqft
306 W Franklin 704 Available 07/01/20 Heart of Mt Vernon 2 Bedroom 2 Bath Apartment - Let us offer you the experience of easy and convenient living in the heart of Mt Vernon, Baltimore.
Verified
1 of 8
Last updated June 12 at 12:25pm
Ridgely's Delight
9 Units Available
613 Portland
613 Portland Street, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,000
350 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,100
585 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,700
720 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at 613 Portland in Baltimore. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
1 of 44
Last updated June 13 at 01:37am
Fells Point
25 Units Available
Union Wharf Apartments
915 S Wolfe St, Baltimore, MD
Studio
$1,677
676 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,865
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,424
1174 sqft
Fully furnished apartments within the historic Fells Point neighborhood. Community includes a billiards room, lounge bar, yoga studio and theater. Close to Patterson Park, the National Aquarium, and lots of bars and restaurants.
