Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets stainless steel oven Property Amenities accessible clubhouse courtyard elevator fire pit gym pool bbq/grill internet access valet service cats allowed dogs allowed parking pet friendly business center conference room

With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living. Our community will be the newest apartment community in North Anne Arundel, which means high-quality features and amenities, wood floor options, in-unit washers/dryers, and walk-in closets. Spanning seven acres of land with multiple outdoor amenities including a pool with soft seating, fire pit, gas grills and a child’s play area—you’ll find your home is the new place to be. Now leasing one-, two-, and three bedroom apartment homes.