3 bedroom apartments
212 3 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD
Pumphrey
1 Unit Available
723 Olive Wood Lane
723 Olive Wood Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,107
2200 sqft
723 Olive Wood Lane Available 07/10/20 FOR RENT - SPACIOUS TOWNHOUSE IN BROOKLYN PARK, MD - 723 Olive Wood Lane - This 3 bedroom townhouse! Glamorous flooring throughout kitchen, dining room, living room.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
302 OLD RIVERSIDE ROAD
302 Old Riverside Road, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
992 sqft
Ready to move in. 3 bedrooms, finished family room and sun room. Security deposit $1500, Credit report and back ground check $35.00 Pets case by case
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
206 Grove Park Road - 1
206 Grove Park Rd, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,350
992 sqft
With a recently completed, full remodel, 206 Grove Park is equal parts charming, inviting, and desirable.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
110 REBECCA HAMMOND COURT
110 Rebecca Hammond Ct, Brooklyn Park, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,500
1792 sqft
Exquisite Model Home in the new Cedar Hill Community. End of group town home with numerous upgrades expected in a Model Home. Enjoy a whole new lifestyle with clubhouse, pool, fitness center and walking trails...
Ferndale
9 Units Available
The Townes at Heritage Hill
6533 Cedar Furnace Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,691
1054 sqft
The Townes of Heritage Hill offers spacious 2 and 3 bedroom Townhomes for rent. Located in Glen Burnie, Maryland, our beautiful Townhomes offer fully equipped kitchens, washers and dryers in every home, central air and more.
Ferndale
30 Units Available
Regency Club
6001 Heritage Hill Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,797
1215 sqft
The Regency Club in Glen Burnie, MD, enjoys proximity to Annapolis and the commuter-friendly Route 2 and I-97. Apartments are spacious and come with air conditioning and walk-in closets. Amenities include lobby, courtyard, and clubhouse.
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6458 Mount Vernon Lane
6458 Mount Vernon Lane, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,597
1215 sqft
Gorgeous Glen Burnie 3 Bedroom Town Home For Rent!! - Perfectly situated end unit town home with private entrance in desirable Glen Burnie. This townhome boasts over 1,200 Sq. Ft.
Glen Burnie
1 Unit Available
6506 HOME WATER WAY
6506 Home Water Way, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,900
1145 sqft
Must see this gorgeous, remodeled and rarely on the market, 3 bedroom condo. This unit boasts a secured building, recessed lighting, newer bathrooms, hardwood floors, marble counter tops in the kitchen and with 2 entrys to private screened in deck.
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
252 CANDLE LIGHT LANE
252 Candle Light Ln, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,590
1159 sqft
Freshly painted and ready to move in immediately! This beautiful townhome features an open kitchen with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, wood flooring, and plenty of cabinet space.
Ferndale
1 Unit Available
6439 LAMPLIGHTER RIDGE
6439 Lamplighter Ridge, Ferndale, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,450
1152 sqft
3 bedroom 1.5 bath townhouse. New appliances, new carpet and fresh paint. Living area opens to fenced rear yard. Rent includes water/sewer. Community pool.
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1085 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,599
1088 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Little Italy
55 Units Available
Spinnaker Bay at Harbor East
707 President St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$3,715
1531 sqft
This new property provides views of the Inner Harbor and is near The Gallery Mall. Various amenities include doorman, valet, clubhouse, hot tub, coffee bar and much more. Units have hardwood flooring and in-unit laundry.
Lansdowne - Baltimore Highlands
7 Units Available
Riverview Townhomes
600 5th Ave, Lansdowne, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,330
910 sqft
We are open for business and ready to help you find your new home! Due to the Covid-19 outbreak we ask that all prospective residents schedule a virtual appointment only as our leasing center is closed for in-person visits.
Linthicum
26 Units Available
Avalon Arundel Crossing
811 Concorde Cir, Linthicum, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,255
1365 sqft
Avalon Arundel Crossing features studio, 1-, 2-, and 3-bedroom Linthicum Heights apartments.
19 Units Available
TGM Creekside Village
303 Maple Tree Drive, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,850
1250 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at TGM Creekside Village in Glen Burnie. View photos, descriptions and more!
Glen Burnie
5 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,499
880 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Westport
22 Units Available
Wheelhouse
7 W Cross St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$772
291 sqft
We are temporarily ceasing in-person tours with prospective residents. Virtual tours are available.
12 Units Available
Colony Hill Apartments And Townhomes
24 Colony Hill Ct, Arbutus, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,458
1035 sqft
Roomy living accommodations with private backyards, lots of kitchen space and stylish hardwood flooring. Complex offers laundry facilities and off-street parking. Located near the interchange of I-95 and I-695.
Upper Fells Point
62 Units Available
Liberty Harbor East
1301 Aliceanna St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$5,631
1558 sqft
Find the right apartment for you in the heart of Harbor East, where soul meets style and a neighborhood of cultural discovery awaits. Liberty embodies the best of Baltimore, its vibrant personality, industrious history, and pioneering spirit.
Downtown Baltimore
55 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,790
1766 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
Mount Vernon
3 Units Available
Severn
701 Cathedral Street, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
1651 sqft
The Severn, a historic high-rise apartment building that offers spacious apartment homes, is located just minutes away from everything.
Downtown Baltimore
39 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
$2,040
1178 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
Oaklee
12 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
