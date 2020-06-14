/
1 bedroom apartments
Last updated June 14 2020 at 8:15 PM
135 1 Bedroom Apartments for rent in Brooklyn Park, MD
Brooklyn Park
21 Units Available
Woodfall Greens
90 Hammonds Lane, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,406
650 sqft
With close proximity to multiple transportation routes and a mixed-use shopping center, Woodfall Greens offers the perfect mixture of a suburban lifestyle with city living.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
5200 BALLMAN AVENUE
5200 Ballman Avenue, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$860
550 sqft
1 bedroom apt in Brooklyn Park, Anne Arundel County, easy to show. Tenant cover utilities. Vouchers considered.
Brooklyn Park
1 Unit Available
4207 3RD STREET
4207 3rd Street, Brooklyn Park, MD
1 Bedroom
$975
700 sqft
Renovated Cozy 1BR apt in Brooklyn, Anne Arundel County. Newer renovation, hardwood floors, laundry, outdoor space. Voucher considered.
Results within 1 mile of Brooklyn Park
Pumphrey
6 Units Available
Lynn Hill
416 Hillview Dr, Linthicum, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,349
800 sqft
Easy access to I-695. Spacious, open-concept units featuring hardwood and carpet flooring. Fully equipped kitchens and washer/dryer hook-ups. BBQ area, playground, courtyard and parking. Pets are welcome.
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
3536 4th St 1st floor
3536 4th Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$800
1050 sqft
1st floor w/ basement - This apartment offers a lot to the tenant that rents it. It is well maintained. Kitchen to include white cabinets with cream colored counter-top and double stainless steel sink and a gas stove.
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
4132 Audrey Avenue Unit 1
4132 Audrey Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$847
565 sqft
Brooklyn Park 1st Floor 1 Bedroom For Rent (Baltimore) - Gorgeous Brooklyn Park 1 Bedroom is waiting for you! Light hardwood flooring throughout and large windows give this home an enchanting and bright feel.
Curtis Bay
1 Unit Available
1502 Spruce St Apt 4
1502 Spruce Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$820
420 sqft
SECURITY DEPOSIT $820 1 bed/1 bath apartment, water is included in rent. Shared washer and dryer in building. The building has 4 apartments. Plenty of on-street parking, only one block from bus stop at corner of Spruce and Pennington Ave.
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
837 E JEFFREY STREET
837 East Jeffrey Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$750
1116 sqft
One Bedroom, one bath unit for rent. In Brooklyn park. Rent is negotiable, Private entry and parking.Please call for appointment or additional information.
Brooklyn
1 Unit Available
510 ARSAN AVENUE
510 Arsan Avenue, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$875
1294 sqft
1 bdrm apt additional space in finished basement. The home has hardwood flooring , granite countertops, and basement walkout. A washer & dryer is on the premises .
Results within 5 miles of Brooklyn Park
Fells Point
36 Units Available
The Eden
777 S Eden St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,551
859 sqft
Stunning location right near the water in Fell's Point. Sleek, luxury design. On-site amenities include yoga, internet cafe, garages and gym. In-unit laundry, updated appliances and larger bedrooms. Coffee bar on-site.
Oaklee
11 Units Available
Oaklee Village
1001 Arion Park Rd, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$760
606 sqft
Pet-friendly one- and two-bedroom apartments include updated kitchens and bathrooms, hardwood floors and ceiling fans. Enjoy amenities such as garage parking, on-site laundry and 24-hour maintenance. Easy access to I-95 and I-695.
Fells Point
4 Units Available
Thames Point
1900 Thames St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,799
1213 sqft
Situated in a stunning building dating back to the 1870s, you can expect exposed stone walls and hardwood floors, as well as in-unit laundry and garbage disposal. Gym, online portal and parking as standard.
Glen Burnie
6 Units Available
Twin Coves
156-M Hammerlee Rd, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
650 sqft
Situated in a serene setting overlooking Marley Creek. Apartments feature step-saver kitchens, ceramic tiled baths, private balconies or patios, and concrete soundproofing between residences. Residents have access to free water and complimentary additional storage.
Downtown Baltimore
38 Units Available
Camden Court
300 W Lombard St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,285
643 sqft
Welcome home to Camden Court Apartments! Our community offers inviting studio, one, two, and three bedroom apartments, featuring fully-equipped kitchens with granite countertops, black appliances, maple cabinets, as well as a washer/dryer in-unit
South Gate
7 Units Available
Woodside
7820 Parke West Dr, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,329
723 sqft
Easy access to I-97. Pet-friendly community with lush landscaping surrounding the pool and barbecue grills. Spacious interiors include bathtubs, walk-in closets and a private patio or balcony. Pet-friendly with in-unit laundry for convenience.
Glen Burnie
14 Units Available
Americana Southdale
7847 Americana Cir, Glen Burnie, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,199
682 sqft
Beautiful apartments have hardwood floors, plush carpet and large walk-in closets. The complex has a swimming pool and a playground. Located near Governor Ritchie Highway and several top restaurants.
Mid-Town Belvedere
8 Units Available
Horizon House Apartments
1101 N Calvert St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,299
637 sqft
Commute quickly via the Jones Falls Expressway. Upscale apartments have large windows, spacious kitchens and comfortable carpet. Keep active in the state-of-the-art fitness center or by swimming in the pool.
38 Units Available
The Porter Brewers Hill
3700 Toone Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,626
998 sqft
The Porter Brewers Hill apartments in Baltimore, Maryland are located in Canton, a historic and walkable neighborhood where classic charm meets modern style.
Otterbein
30 Units Available
Banner Hill
611 S Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,634
709 sqft
Convenient to I-395. Studio and one- and two-bedroom apartments featuring NEST thermostats, granite counters and plank floors. On-site pet spa, entertainment center, swimming pool and courtyard. Tenants have 24-hour gym and package locker access.
Downtown Baltimore
59 Units Available
10 Light Street
10 Light St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,076
768 sqft
Landmark building in Financial District close to all the excitement. Green certified building has rooftop pool and dog park, fitness center, controlled access, and yoga studio. Bright interiors, stainless steel appliances, open floor plans.
240 Units Available
Alta Brewers Hill
1211 South Eaton Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,630
732 sqft
Now Leasing – Move In Today! One Month Free Plus 6-Months Free Parking*! TOUR YOUR WAY! CONTACT US TO SCHEDULE YOUR VIRTUAL, SELF-GUIDED OR PRIVATE TOUR TODAY**Restrictions apply
Downtown Baltimore
101 Units Available
The Apartments at Charles Plaza
222 N Charles St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,140
748 sqft
Convenient Charles Street location. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center and resort-style swimming pool. Units are furnished with modern appliances including washer and dryer. Pet-friendly.
Downtown Baltimore
13 Units Available
The Redwood
11 S Eutaw St, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,535
933 sqft
Recently renovated units with stainless steel refrigerators, dishwashers and garbage disposals, plus laundry. Granite counters and hardwood floors. Business center, coffee bar, concierge service and 24-hour gym.
Otterbein
75 Units Available
414 Light Street
414 Light Street, Baltimore, MD
1 Bedroom
$1,868
738 sqft
414 Light Street stands 44 stories above Baltimore's historic Inner Harbor, a beacon of the city's renaissance as a hub of innovation.
